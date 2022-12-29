UFO Gaming (UFO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $755,074.30

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and approximately $755,074.30 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UFO Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $892.35 or 0.05371361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00498381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.74 or 0.29529305 BTC.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.