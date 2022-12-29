United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases $14,400.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 20,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Insurance Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 274,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

