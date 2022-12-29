United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases $14,400.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 20,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Insurance Trading Down 10.6 %
Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 274,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.