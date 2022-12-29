United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 5.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

