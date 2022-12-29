UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.54 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00021349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $2.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00401268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.57584041 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,703,259.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.