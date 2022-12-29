UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

