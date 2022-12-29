UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.
About UOL Group
