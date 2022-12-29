UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Up 183.7% in December

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the November 30th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UpHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in UpHealth by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UpHealth by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in UpHealth by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter.

UpHealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 57,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

