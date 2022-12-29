UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

