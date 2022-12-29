US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 1,469.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

UCLE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,243. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

