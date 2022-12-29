V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $50,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

VFC traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

