va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Short Interest Up 207.7% in December

va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of va-Q-tec from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

VAQTF stock remained flat at 26.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. va-Q-tec has a 12-month low of 10.16 and a 12-month high of 26.75.

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

