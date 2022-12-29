Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 5% Higher

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 3,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,632,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

