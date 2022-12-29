Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 123,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

