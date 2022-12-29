Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.18. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 4,670 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

