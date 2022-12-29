Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.18. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 4,670 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.