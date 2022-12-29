ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.06 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.81 ($0.15). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 258,621 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.48.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.