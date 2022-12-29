Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 155,495 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,495 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $52,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

