Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

