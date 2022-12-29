Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 298,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.