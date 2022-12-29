Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $291,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.