Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 25,221 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

