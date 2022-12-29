Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 63,387 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 6.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.