Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $49,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

