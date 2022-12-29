VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BJK opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

