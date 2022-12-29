Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3053 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VCN traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.27. 109,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.28. Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$36.10 and a twelve month high of C$44.95.

