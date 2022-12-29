Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VWO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

