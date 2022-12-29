Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.30. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

