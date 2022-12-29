Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VGT opened at $311.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $465.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average of $338.21.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

