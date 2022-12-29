Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

