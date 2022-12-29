Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 562.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 132,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $183.10. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

