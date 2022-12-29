Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO stock opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

