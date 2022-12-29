Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

