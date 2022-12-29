VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $6.93 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 756,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

