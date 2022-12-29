VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $759,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.87. 14,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,438. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

