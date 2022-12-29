VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 11,467 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

