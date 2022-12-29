VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 4,806 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 28,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

