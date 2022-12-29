Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.22 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.69 million and $8.22 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178034 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,928,763.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178034 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,928,763.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard."

