Venus USDC Hits Market Capitalization of $103.90 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177235 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,981,080.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

