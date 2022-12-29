Venus (XVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00022716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

