Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

