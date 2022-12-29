Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $23.37 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010660 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

