Verge Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,557.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00400872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00886519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00092167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00599665 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00250998 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,458,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

