Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $9.47 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.47 million and $32,588.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,593.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00399596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00875998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00595161 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00252737 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,775,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

