Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 86.7% in December

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,188,100 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 1,172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNRAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.