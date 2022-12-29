Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,000.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.07) and last traded at GBX 1,051.29 ($12.69), with a volume of 7021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($12.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($20.94) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Videndum Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £489.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,201.26.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

