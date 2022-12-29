Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,810,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

