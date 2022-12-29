Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,810,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

