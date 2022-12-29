Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in December

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 610,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

