Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 357,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,300,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

