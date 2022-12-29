Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.87. 50,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,994. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

