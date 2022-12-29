VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.43. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 3,117 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.