Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in December

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

VDMCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 21,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.