Vonovia (VNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

12/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/15/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.70 ($37.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/7/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €33.30 ($35.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.7 %

VNA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.01 ($23.41). 1,466,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.86. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €51.30 ($54.57).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

